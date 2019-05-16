Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Ft. Thomas - Dan L. Sullivan, 84 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on Tueday, May 14th at Emerald Trace, Elsmere. Dan was born March 7, 1935 in Dayton, KY to Ethlyn Clark Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan was a Teacher, Coach, Principal & Superintendent at Ludlow, Campbell County & Newport. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother, Julia Penders. Dan is survived by his Wife, Mae (nee Brewer) Sullivan, Son, Daniel Patrick (Julia) Sullivan of Verona, KY, Daughter, Sandra (Andrew) Verkamp of Ft. Mitchell, KY. Also 6 Grandchildren: Vance, Hannah, Chance, Drew (Mollie), Courtney & Kylie. Visitation 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Boone, officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Union College Baseball Program, 310 College St., Barbourville, KY 40906. Special condolences and memories can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019
