Crestview Hills - Dana Ann Fulcher, 74, of Crestview Hills, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at University Hospital Cincinnati. She was a substitute teacher for Kenton County Schools and a homemaker. Dana was past president of Covington Ladies Home Board, past president of Children's Home, Jr. Board, member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church and member of Ft. Mitchell Country Club.

Preceded in death by her parents June and Harold Krantz and grandma Ella Krantz.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Fulcher; daughters Christine (Mike) Miller and Tracy (Brad Strickland) Fulcher; brothers Hal (Ann) Krantz and Gary (Sandi) Krantz; 4 grandchildren Ashley, Blake, Casey and Daniel and 2 great grandchildren Aria and Bowen.

Visitation 10-12 followed by funeral service at 12 noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020 all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
