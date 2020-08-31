Dana E. Granger
Florence - Dana Elden Granger, 71, passed away peacefully at St.Elizabeth Healthcare Florence, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Dana was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 1, 1949 to the late Lee and Gloria Granger. He was a graduate of Ludlow Highschool and worked 41 years as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Peggy Granger, children Kelle Granger Atkins (Harris), Dana E. Granger (Melissa), and Sarah Granger Riester (Mark), grandchildren Caroline and Savannah Atkins, Jackson, Bella and Anna Granger, and Jack and Georgia Riester, siblings Michael Granger (Evelyn) and Roxane Clark (Clovis), and nieces, nephews, and loving family members. Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. At a more appropriate time, his life will be honored with a celebration. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com