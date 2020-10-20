Dana Marie Lee
Erlanger - Dana Marie Lee of Erlanger, Ky passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Dana was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her peaceful death. Her late father was there to welcome her as she left this earth. Daughter of Debbie Stanfield-Creinin & Randy Sturgeon, Dana grew up in Northern Kentucky along with her two younger brothers, Justin and Josh Sturgeon. Dana attended Northern Kentucky University where she majored in Biology and Chemistry. She started her career at the University of Cincinnati focusing on Metabolic Research. After 14 years developing and publishing her research, she took a position as a Project Manager for Medpace Reference Laboratories. Dana was very highly regarded by all she encountered both professionally and socially. She led by example and in turn those who worked for and with her strived to be their best. All who met Dana considered her a friend. While incredibly successful professionally, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She shared 18 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Jason Lee, and treasured her daughters, Dakota and Morgan. She was a rock of support to family and friends alike. To know Dana was to love her. She had a contagious laugh, found humor in all things and brought constant joy to those around her. She is greatly missed by so many. Dana is survived by her husband Jason Lee, daughters Dakota and Morgan Lee, mother Debbie Stanfield-Creinin (Arnie), brothers Josh Sturgeon (Amber) and Justin Sturgeon (Paula), grandmother Joann Wise (Bill), mother-in-law Patricia Lee, sister-in-law Tara Wiley (Matthew) as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dana will be remembered on Friday October 23, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Ky. There will be a visitation that is open to the public from 11am to 1pm. Private service following. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Dana and Jason's daughters (Venmo: @DakotaandMorgan-Lee). Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Dana and her family.