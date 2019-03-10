Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church
(8465 Wuest Rd
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church
8465 Wuest Rd,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Mihailoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Mihailoff


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dana Mihailoff Obituary
Dana Mihailoff

Cincinnati - Dana Mihailoff, 85, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully, on March 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Stocje and Lenka (Lozanovska) Kotevski on April 29, 1933, in Rotino, Macedonia. She married Kosta Mihailoff and he preceded her in death in 1989. Dana is survived by her children; Dragon (Cindy) Mihailoff, Sophia Mihailoff and Mary (Bob) Hood, grandchildren; Vlade Mihailoff, Jennifer (Jerry) Roberts, Jessica (Matthew) Schaefer, Matthew (Hanna Mattlin) Hood, Ryan Hood and Andrew Mihailoff, great grandchildren; Landen, Nathan, Taylor Schaefer, siblings; Cane Kotevski, Luba Nikolovski and Kole Kotevski, in Australia and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Vlade Mihailoff, brother, Tode Kotevski and her sister, Zora Kotevski. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9AM until services begin at 10AM, at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church (8465 Wuest Rd, 45247). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.