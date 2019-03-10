Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
1930 - 2019
Dana Reed Obituary
Dana Reed

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Edeltraud M. Reed (Nee Murb) for 65 years. Loving father of David (Sheryl) Reed and Diane (Gary) Moser. Devoted grandfather of Amy Reed (Kelly Arroyo), Joe, Robby (Ashley) Reed, Jessica (Jon) Napolitano, Melissa (Tim) Reichling, Eric (Rachel) Moser, Kelsey (Elliott) Miller and great grandfather of Addison and Kate. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 88 years of age. Visitation on WEDNESDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 11311 Cornell Park Dr. Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
