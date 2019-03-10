|
|
Dana Reed
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Edeltraud M. Reed (Nee Murb) for 65 years. Loving father of David (Sheryl) Reed and Diane (Gary) Moser. Devoted grandfather of Amy Reed (Kelly Arroyo), Joe, Robby (Ashley) Reed, Jessica (Jon) Napolitano, Melissa (Tim) Reichling, Eric (Rachel) Moser, Kelsey (Elliott) Miller and great grandfather of Addison and Kate. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 88 years of age. Visitation on WEDNESDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 11311 Cornell Park Dr. Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019