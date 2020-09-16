1/1
Daniel Creekmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Creekmore

Cincinnati - Daniel "Danny" Creekmore, 55, of Cincinnati, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was a Security Guard for Sawbrook Steel Casting Company in Cincinnati. Danny was an extremely hard worker who especially liked rehabbing houses and cars. He loved camping and muscle cars but mostly he was a devoted father and brother who loved his family. He was a caring person with a big heart. Survivors include his son, Daniel Bryan Creekmore of Cincinnati; brother Jimmy Creekmore of Covington; sisters, Marian Houp of Covington, Kathleen (Mark) Carroll of Ludlow, Irene (Neal) Kohne of Georgetown, OH, Alice (Herman) Margolen of Ludlow and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his fiancé, Kelly Ryan; parents, Jennings and Louise Creekmore and brother, Bryan Creekmore. Visitation is on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Catholic Blessing at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved