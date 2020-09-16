Daniel Creekmore
Cincinnati - Daniel "Danny" Creekmore, 55, of Cincinnati, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was a Security Guard for Sawbrook Steel Casting Company in Cincinnati. Danny was an extremely hard worker who especially liked rehabbing houses and cars. He loved camping and muscle cars but mostly he was a devoted father and brother who loved his family. He was a caring person with a big heart. Survivors include his son, Daniel Bryan Creekmore of Cincinnati; brother Jimmy Creekmore of Covington; sisters, Marian Houp of Covington, Kathleen (Mark) Carroll of Ludlow, Irene (Neal) Kohne of Georgetown, OH, Alice (Herman) Margolen of Ludlow and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his fiancé, Kelly Ryan; parents, Jennings and Louise Creekmore and brother, Bryan Creekmore. Visitation is on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Catholic Blessing at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
