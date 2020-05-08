Daniel D. DanburyCincinnati - Daniel D. Danbury, beloved husband of Joann (nee Duermit) passed in peace at the age of 88, on April 25th, 2020. Loving father of Robert Danbury, Randy (Debbie) Danbury and Step-father of Randy (Janet) Osterhues, Rick (Susan) Osterhues and Rhonda (Randy) Anderson. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Loos, grandchildren Robin Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Rachel Osterhues, Benjamin Osterhues, Dana Danbury, Erin Danbury and great granddaughter, Abigail. Dan served our country as a Marine out of high school and went on to become active in the VFW, American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. Long ago, he decided that he wanted to donate his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for medical research upon his death. A private Memorial Service will be held in the future to celebrate his life. The family requests that people make donations to Madeira Village Reach nursing home in Madeira, OH.