Daniel D. Freeman
beloved son of the late William & Madeline June Freeman, loving brother of Yvonne Rummel, Crystal Arnett, Sue Fischer, Martin (Dawn) Freeman and the late Bill & Cecil Freeman, many nieces and nephews, longtime loving companion and friend of Robyn Heger, also many Carcinoid Cancer friends throughout the USA and other countries. Daniel grew up in Oakley. He worked for Western Union Telegraph Co., was a Queen City Metro driver, where he retired from. In his retirement he also worked for 11 years for Avis Budget Rental Car Co. Passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at age 70. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 3425 Harrison Ave. Funeral service Wednesday 11 AM at the funeral home. Due to COVID19 social distancing will be observed for both the visitation and service. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 24, 2020.