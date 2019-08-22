|
|
Daniel Dickerson
Melbourne - Daniel L. (Dan) Dickerson, age 63, of Melbourne, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Dan was an attorney with his own law practice in Florence, KY. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond G. and Mary Lucille (nee Bohman) Dickerson. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Julie (nee Gerding) Dickerson, daughters, Lily and Anna, step daughter Tara McNay and granddaughter Morgan. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen G. Dickerson, sisters, Michele A. (Don) Rosemeyer, Peggy M. Kaiser, Leah G. (Tony) Coleman, and Mimi M. Drees. Dan attended Covington Catholic High School, Northern Kentucky University and Chase Law School. He was an Eagle Scout and outdoor enthusiast. He loved animals, especially dogs, birds and horses. He was an avid cyclist and loved hiking and horseback riding, Especially in the "wild west". He loved working in the yard and will be remembered as one of the "crazy yard guys of Raintree". Dan was also a huge history buff (American, WWII) and was past president of the Chet Arthur History Club. Above all, he will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others at any given time. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. A prayer service will be held Saturday, August 24th at St. Thomas Church at 11:00am with a Celebration of Life held immediately after at St. Philip Parish Center in Melbourne, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to Holt International, www.holtinternational.org. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019