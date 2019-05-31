Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Daniel Drew Fawcett Obituary
Daniel Drew Fawcett

Southgate - Daniel Drew Fawcett, 73, of Southgate, KY, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY on July 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Jean Hayes. Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed painting, drawing, fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Joyce Fawcett; son: Jacob Fawcett and sister: Lynn Finch. Daniel is survived by his sons: Max Fawcett and Daniel (Vivian) Ruehlman; daughter: Alexandra (Christopher) Daniels; brother: William (Bonnie) Fawcett and grandchildren: Albert Ruehlman and Nanette Ruehlman. A Visitation will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
