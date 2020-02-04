|
|
Daniel E. Collins
Independence - Collins, Daniel E.,53, of Independence,KY passed away February 3, 2020. Daniel had worked for Mid American Pool and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded by his Parents; Caleb and Elaine Collins. Danny is survived by his Wife; Cindy Collins, Girlfriend; Jerrie Tinnell, Son; Kyle Collins, Daughter; Katie (Tyler Wilson) Collins, Caleb Mark(Laura) Collins, Nephews; Brennan Collins, Taylor Buren, Justin Buren, Chad Buren, Niece; Kelsey Collins, Elizabeth Buren. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home,Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm. Burial will be in Veterans North Military Cemetery in Williamstown, KY. at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020