Florence - Daniel "Dan" Edward Rumer, 72, of Florence, KY, passed away on January 2, 2020. Born on February 27, 1947 in Columbus, GA he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret Rumer. Dan received numerous degrees from The Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. He was band director for various high schools in the Cincinnati Public School System, retiring as a teacher from Walnut Hills High School. He culminated his career with the Cincinnati Public Schools as Supervisor for Instrumental Music for the district. After retirement, he worked in the financial industry securing retirement systems for non-profit and public employees. Dan enjoyed watching UK Basketball and Bengals Football. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandson play high school basketball and giving his granddaughter private lessons on the saxophone. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years: Diane Rumer; sons: Brock Rumer, Daniel Rumer and Christopher Dober; daughters: Amy (Chris) Baueries and Bethany (Jeff) Runkle; brothers William (Rebecca) Rumer and Robert (Carol) Rumer; sister: Louise Rumer; grandchildren: Luke, Diana, Jack, Courtney and Chance and great-grandchildren: Lilah and Ariah. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Halo League for the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, St. Jude's Research Hospital or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook and at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020