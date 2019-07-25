Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Daniel Waters
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home
Mt. Lookout, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
1965 - 2019
Cincinnati - Daniel F. Waters, loving partner to Kortney Smith and Papa to Zandy Smith. Also survived by siblings; Tony Waters, Maureen Waters, Julie (Dale) Edwards and many loving nieces, nephews and countless friends. July 22, 2019, age 54. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 29, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church. Visitation Sunday 5-8 PM at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
