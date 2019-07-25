|
Daniel F. Waters
Cincinnati - Daniel F. Waters, loving partner to Kortney Smith and Papa to Zandy Smith. Also survived by siblings; Tony Waters, Maureen Waters, Julie (Dale) Edwards and many loving nieces, nephews and countless friends. July 22, 2019, age 54. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 29, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church. Visitation Sunday 5-8 PM at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019