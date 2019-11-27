|
|
Daniel Froelicher
Florence - Daniel Jerome Froelicher, 79, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A veteran of the US Air Force, he retired from RCA and most recently was a volunteer at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. He loved golf and traveling the world. He was never a stranger to a person in need. He is survived by his Wife of 56 Years Dian Froelicher (nee Ankenbauer), 6 Children Duane Froelicher, Deanna Lalley, Dawn Rader, and David, Danielle, and Dominic Froelicher. He is also survived by 13 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 AM - 10 AM till the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019