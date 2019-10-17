|
|
Daniel J. Dundes
Cincinnati - Dundes, Daniel J. - Age 63, son of the late Donald and Norma Dundes, passed unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on October 11, 2019. Graduate of Elder High School (class of 1974) and University of Cincinnati. Retired from Blue Cross after 30 years of loyal service. As the current President of the West Price Hill Community Council he was a fierce advocate for all of his Price Hill neighbors. He loved his grandchildren, Cadillacs, classic cars, gardening, and shopping. He will be dearly missed by countless friends and family. He is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Joseph L. Schaffer III; father of Bradley (Sara) Dundes, Jenna (Glenn) Yow, and Brian (Ana) Dundes; grandfather of Riley and Reagan Yow and Olivia Dundes. No services per his wishes.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019