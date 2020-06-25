Daniel J. Earls
Daniel J. Earls

Daniel J. Earls, son of the late Thomas William Earls and Blanche O'Donovan Earls, brother of the late Thomas William Earls Jr. and sister Margaret Earls Frank (Jack), passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by sisters Judy Fox and Mary Ellen Earls, daughters Jennifer and Caroline (Mike) and sons Daniel J. Earls Jr (Christy), and Michael O'Donovan Earls (Kelley) and three grandchildren. Leaving behind my best friend and fiancee since 1986, Susan Peck and son Jay and grandson. Private services have been held. Donation to Hospice of Cincinnati are welcome.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
