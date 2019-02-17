|
Daniel J. Hendricks
Colerain Twp. - Daniel J. Hendricks, beloved husband for 47 years to Dorothy "Kathy" Hendricks (nee Stubbeman). Loving father of Shannon M. James. Grandfather of Kameron K. James. Dear brother of the late Dennis (Rosalee) Hendricks. Daniel passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Feb 19) from 6-8pm. Funeral service will take place at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Rd. on Wednesday (Feb 20) at 11am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019