Daniel Jones
Butler - Daniel Louis Jones 71 of Newport, KY passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dayton, KY on November 7, 1947, son of the late Lilburn and Ruth Gelter Jones. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by his wife Eileen Jones, son Thomas Jones, brother Steve Jones. Survivors include his daughter Chrissy (Luis) Jones Chapeta, son Tim (Katie Yocum) Jones, sisters Vicky Weckbach, Karen Mullins, Patty (Allen) Thornberry, brother David (Debbie) Jones, 14- grandchildren, dear friend Irene Huth, Sister and Brother in Laws Virgil (Judy) Brooks, brother and sister in laws Al (Dana) Abrams, Rick (Martha) Smith and Emmert (Bev) Boyers. Danny was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Alexandria, KY, parishioner at the St. Vincent DePaul Church in Newport, KY and hosted numerous euchre tournaments in the northern Kentucky area. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler, KY. Funeral service will immediately follow at 4 pm also at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019