Daniel Joseph Kutylo
Maysville - Daniel Joseph Kutylo of Maysville, Kentucky passed away on February 18, 2019 comforted by his beloved wife and sons. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte (nee Schumacher) Kutylo of Maysville; his sons, Aaron Kutylo and wife Janine Kutylo and Benjamin Kutylo and wife Allyson Esposito; his four grandchildren; his two brothers; and his brothers and sisters-in-law. Dan adored and was forever grateful to his loving wife and his greatest pride and joy were his sons. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: http://bit.ly/MSSocietyDanielKutylo
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019