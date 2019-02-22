Services
Brell & Son Funeral Home Inc
620 E 2nd St
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 564-3641
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
110 E. Third Street
Maysville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kutylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Kutylo

Obituary Condolences

Daniel Joseph Kutylo Obituary
Daniel Joseph Kutylo

Maysville - Daniel Joseph Kutylo of Maysville, Kentucky passed away on February 18, 2019 comforted by his beloved wife and sons. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte (nee Schumacher) Kutylo of Maysville; his sons, Aaron Kutylo and wife Janine Kutylo and Benjamin Kutylo and wife Allyson Esposito; his four grandchildren; his two brothers; and his brothers and sisters-in-law. Dan adored and was forever grateful to his loving wife and his greatest pride and joy were his sons. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: http://bit.ly/MSSocietyDanielKutylo
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now