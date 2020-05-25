Daniel "Dan" Kensill



Mason - Daniel Kensill, born October 19, 1947 in Erie, PA to Kenneth and Margretta Kensill, passed away May 20, 2020. Loving husband of Carol Kensill (nee Hanes), cherished father of John (Erika Reynolds) Kensill, Jim (Olga Senyk) Kensill, and Leslie Kensill, beloved grandfather of Alyssa and Kylie Kensill, brother of Kenneth Kensill II, Patricia Hunter, and dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family of Dan will be receiving friends for a memorial mass at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tursday, May 28, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM.









