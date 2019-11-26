Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Daniel L. Kerr Obituary
Daniel L. Kerr

Louisville - Daniel L. Kerr, 58, of Louisville, KY (formerly lived in Northern Kentucky) passed away November 25, 2019. He started as a co-op at Valley Hardware where he developed a love and passion for birds. Dan was a floral designer for over 30 years and was cherished by his family and friends.

He is survived by his partner and best friend of nearly 20 years, Darren Smith; mother Dee Kerr; sister Kathy Jones (Kyle); brother Kenny Kerr (Sue) and very special friend Lori S. Glass.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Kerr and his brother John Kerr.

No visitation or services; arrangements handled by Cremation Society of Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
