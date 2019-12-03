|
|
Daniel Leo Boberg
Cold Spring - Daniel Leo Boberg, 72, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Daniel graduated from Dayton High School, was a US Army Veteran and worked as a Bartender at Bellwood Lanes. He loved watching college basketball and football and was a mystery novel reader. Daniel enjoyed playing euchre and bridge, words with friends, electronic games and the crossword puzzles from the newspapers. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred (nee Fagedes) Boberg and his siblings, Ken Boberg, Nick Boberg, Rick Boberg, Claire Boberg, LaVerne Schute, Rose Welscher and Diane Beck. Daniel is survived by his dear siblings, Jack (Gerry) Boberg, Steve (late Debbie) Boberg, Sister Joan Boberg CDP, Pam (Arthur) Wagner and Lynn Mowery and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass at St. Philip Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Highway (Melbourne), on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 11:00 am with Rev. Bob Rottgers officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Convent, 5300 St. Anne Drive, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059 or St. Philip Church, c/o Norbert Frilling Fund, 1404 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019