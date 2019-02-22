|
Daniel "Rudy" McHale, 62, of Bellevue, passed away on February 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas. Rudy was a retired Lieutenant with the Dayton-Bellevue Fire Department. He was a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles, he was formerly active in Bellevue Youth Sports Leagues, and a member of the Bellevue Vet's Horseshoe League. Rudy was an devoted University of Kentucky, and Notre Dame fan, He was an avid golfer, and played softball for the Bellevue Fire Department. Rudy was preceded in death by his father Joseph McHale, and his sister Isabelle McHale. Rudy is survived by his mother, Isabelle McHale, his loyal companion, Shauna Cayze, his son, Patrick McHale, his daughter, Lauren McHale, his brothers, Dave (Carolyn) McHale, and Joey McHale, sisters, Debbie McHale, and Diane (Jack) Miller. Also survived by Susie Anspaugh McHale. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Dayton-Bellevue Fire Department assisting the family. Burial will take place in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center 20 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019