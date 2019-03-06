|
|
Daniel "Stick" Miller Stickrod
Burlington - Daniel "Stick" Miller Stickrod, 80, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence in Burlington, KY. He was a retired property manager. Stick was an avid golfer and very proud of making 2 holes-in-one at Twin Oaks. He was a graduate, and a huge fan, of Dixie Heights High School and a KY Colonel. Stick was preceded in death by his wife: Sandi Karrick Stickrod and daughter: Kandi Lynn Stickrod. He is survived by his daughter: Karralea Stickrod-List; sons: Kris Karrick, Brian Kelly Stickrod and Kerry "Bucko" Stickrod; grandchildren: Ashley Karen Stickrod, Steven Gregory Stickrod, Madison Annette Stickrod and Keaira Ellen Stickrod; sister: Nancy Stickrod Baker and longtime friend: Sandi Whipple. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, D.C. 20036. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019