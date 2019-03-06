Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Stickrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Miller "Stick" Stickrod

Obituary Condolences

Daniel Miller "Stick" Stickrod Obituary
Daniel "Stick" Miller Stickrod

Burlington - Daniel "Stick" Miller Stickrod, 80, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence in Burlington, KY. He was a retired property manager. Stick was an avid golfer and very proud of making 2 holes-in-one at Twin Oaks. He was a graduate, and a huge fan, of Dixie Heights High School and a KY Colonel. Stick was preceded in death by his wife: Sandi Karrick Stickrod and daughter: Kandi Lynn Stickrod. He is survived by his daughter: Karralea Stickrod-List; sons: Kris Karrick, Brian Kelly Stickrod and Kerry "Bucko" Stickrod; grandchildren: Ashley Karen Stickrod, Steven Gregory Stickrod, Madison Annette Stickrod and Keaira Ellen Stickrod; sister: Nancy Stickrod Baker and longtime friend: Sandi Whipple. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, D.C. 20036. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now