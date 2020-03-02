|
Florence - Daniel Joseph Plavsic Sr., 77, of Florence, KY passed away in his home on March 1, 2020. He was a retired Campbell County Police officer. He had also served for Dayton, Falmouth and was Assistant Chief of Alexandria Police Department. He was past Captain of Dayton Fire Department. He attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He enjoyed photography and playing music. He was preceded in death by his wife; Susan (Emmich) Plavsic; son; Daniel Plavsic Jr; siblings; Dorothy Kerinuk, Mary Ann Plavsic, Robert Plavsic and Irvin Plavsic and his granddaughter; Lisbeth Plavsic. He is survived by his daughters; Katrina (Jeff) Strange, Chanda Fischer, Jane Nicole Plavsic, Jun Plavsic, Rachel Long and Keturah Plavsic. Son; India Plavsic. Along with 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by calling the funeral home at (859) 635-7844.
