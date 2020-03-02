Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Plavsic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Plavsic


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Daniel Plavsic Obituary
Daniel Plavsic

Florence - Daniel Joseph Plavsic Sr., 77, of Florence, KY passed away in his home on March 1, 2020. He was a retired Campbell County Police officer. He had also served for Dayton, Falmouth and was Assistant Chief of Alexandria Police Department. He was past Captain of Dayton Fire Department. He attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He enjoyed photography and playing music. He was preceded in death by his wife; Susan (Emmich) Plavsic; son; Daniel Plavsic Jr; siblings; Dorothy Kerinuk, Mary Ann Plavsic, Robert Plavsic and Irvin Plavsic and his granddaughter; Lisbeth Plavsic. He is survived by his daughters; Katrina (Jeff) Strange, Chanda Fischer, Jane Nicole Plavsic, Jun Plavsic, Rachel Long and Keturah Plavsic. Son; India Plavsic. Along with 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by calling the funeral home at (859) 635-7844.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -