|
|
Daniel S. Comer
Glendale - Daniel S. Comer, preceded in death by Rita Rhee Comer (née Ramey). Beloved father of Eric Daniel Comer and Monique (Jeff) Riccobelli, Sheila (Daryl) Thiery, Michael (Carol) Comer, and Cynthia (John) Borum. Loving grandfather of Ethan and Lauren Riccobelli, Alex and Jordyn Thiery, Gracie, Garrett, Natalie Comer. Dear brother of the late Walter "Wally" Comer. Uncle of Darrell (Tina) Smith, Kelly (Margaret) Comer, and the late Susan Marie Bruce. Great-uncle to Kristina Gearhart, Jeffrey Bruce, Coy Comer, Alexandra, Nicholas, Logan, and Elizabeth Smith. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Jessie Comer. Dan passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at age 79. Visitation 5 - 8PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Funeral Service 11:00AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019