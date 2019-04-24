|
Daniel S. Webber
Elsmere - Daniel Sullivan Webber, 62, passed away suddenly Friday April 19, 2019. Dan worked as a plumber for 33 years, an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Shirley Webber, daughters Erin (Greg) Crabbe, Mallory Webber (David Weitkamp) and Danielle (John) Gibson, brothers Henry Webber, Joe (Jit) Webber, sisters Julie Addington, Mary (Richard) Dieckow, Laura (Bob) Wyzevich, Sara Pixley, Vivian Rider and Margaret (Ron) Landers, grandchildren Ethan, Kellan and Isla. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held Friday April 26, 2019 from 11am to 1pm with services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America 8418 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH, 45215 or P.O. Box 758517 Topeka KA, 66675-8517. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019