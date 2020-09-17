Daniel T. "Burr" Laughlin
Villa Hills - Daniel Thomas "Burr" Laughlin, 58, of Villa Hills passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. A former construction worker, longtime member of St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs and he served his country in the U.S. Army. Dan had a giant heart, he loved his family and especially his nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed watching at anytime and anywhere. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Laughlin and a brother, David Laughlin. Survivors include his mother, Rose M. (Kerl) Goebel; sisters, Kathie (the late Jerry) Zerhusen, Debbie (the late Dennis) Heyne and Terrie (Bill) Fausz; brothers, Richard (Nora) Laughlin and Jerry (Rhonda) Laughlin; nieces, Laura Hubbard, Tara Plasters and Heather Laughlin; nephews, David Zerhusen and Timmy Brinkhaus; great nieces, Camryn, Charly and Felicity; great nephews, Tanner, Max and Benjamin. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday, September 22nd at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: American Heart Association
, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com