Daniel W. McMillen


1946 - 2020
Daniel W. McMillen Obituary
Daniel W. McMillen

Covington, KY - Daniel W. McMillen, 73 of Covington, KY passed away on April 14, 2020. He was the Owner/Operator of Dan's Custom Metal Polishing. He was a Truck Driver with the former Johnny's Toys, Car enthusiast who enjoyed going to car shows but admired the corvette the most. Dan loved watching science fiction movies, a Beach Boys listener, a Navy Veteran and most importantly he loved his family. Dan is survived by his Children, Rodney McMillen, Stephen McMillen & Daniel McMillen, Jr.; Ex-wife, Elaine McMillen; Grandchildren, Sage McMillen & Peyton Batton; Brothers, Terry McMillen & Mike McMillen and a Sister, Carol Reeves. A visitation and Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at:

www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
