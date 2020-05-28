Daniel W. McMillen
Daniel W. McMillen

Covington -

Daniel W. McMillen, 73 of Covington, KY passed away on April 14, 2020. He was the Owner/Operator of Dan's Custom Metal Polishing. He was a Truck Driver with the former Johnny's Toys, Car enthusiast who enjoyed going to car shows but admired the corvette the most. Dan loved watching science fiction movies, a Beach Boys listener, a Navy Veteran and most importantly he loved his family. Dan is survived by his Children, Rodney McMillen, Stephen McMillen & Daniel McMillen, Jr.; Ex-wife, Elaine McMillen; Grandchildren, Sage McMillen & Peyton Batton; Brothers, Terry McMillen & Mike McMillen and a Sister, Carol Reeves. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
