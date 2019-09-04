Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Danielle Brosious
Cincinnati - Dani Brosious (nee Kelsey), beloved wife of Matt Brosious. Loving daughter of David and Mary Kelsey. Cherished sister of Randi Kelsey. Dear granddaughter of Russ Dahlem, and the late Fay Dahlem, and Pete and Gina Kelsey. Passed away unexpectedly, Friday, August 30th, 2019. Age 27. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dani was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Visitation Friday, Sept. 6th from 5-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Sept. 7th at 10AM at Mercy McAuley High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Mercy McAuley Financial Aide. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
