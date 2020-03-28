|
Danielle "Dani" L. Underwood
Danielle "Dani" L. Underwood, loving daughter of Traci (Mike) Underwood and Daniel Underwood, devoted sister of Stephanie (Ricky Little) Harper, Melanie, Zach, and her twin sister the late Kaitlyn Underwood, dear granddaughter of Teresa (the late Edward) Burkhart, Edwin (Linda) Stith, Dennis and the late Angela Underwood, also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Died Mar. 26, 2020 at age 23 years. Formerly of Campbell County, KY. Dani was a graduate of Northern Kentucky University with honors, and an avid traveler, camper, and hiker. A celebration of Dani's life will be held at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020