Wilson Home for Funerals, Inc - Manchester
35 W Second St PO Box 143
Manchester, OH 45144
(937) 549-3363
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wilson Home for Funerals, Inc - Manchester
35 W Second St PO Box 143
Manchester, OH 45144
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson Home for Funerals, Inc - Manchester
35 W Second St PO Box 143
Manchester, OH 45144
Danielle M. Hunt


1980 - 2019
Danielle M. Hunt Obituary
Danielle M. Hunt

Cincinnati - March 17, 1980 - March 18, 2019

Danielle M. Hunt, age 39, of Cincinnati, Ohio died on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1980 in Cincinnati.

A funeral service for Danielle will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 24 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
