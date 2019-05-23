|
|
Danny "Dan" Gardner
Mason - Beloved husband of Shirley Ann Gardner (nee Bertram) for 58 years. Loving father of Susan (Mike) Wolf and Shelly (Bob) Holt. Brother of Dave (Janet) Gardner and the late Lawrence "Sonny" Gardner and Janice Owens. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dan was a proud Navy Veteran and served on the USS Hancock. He loved to play golf and make people laugh. Dan went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019