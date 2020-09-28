Danny Hines
Nancy - Danny Wallace Hines, age 78, of Nancy, KY passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence.
Danny was born on August 19, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Porter and Jennevie Sears Hines. He graduated from Deer Park High School and lived in Montgomery, OH for over 30 years. Danny retired from Avon Products in Cincinnati after 30 years as a set-up mechanic. He then moved to Pulaski County, KY where his parents had been born and raised and where he had many aunts, uncles and cousins. Danny had a love for old cars, especially his show winning 1930 Chevrolet.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Kuhn) Mayne Hines and her sons, David Mayne and Dana Mayne, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, all of Cincinnati, OH; one son, Tony (and Holly) Hines; two grandchildren, Daniel Hines and Thessa Hines, all of Loveland, OH; one brother, Samuel (and Peggy) Hines of Ocala, FL; and his former wife, Paula (Sexton) Hines of Milford, OH. He also leaves behind his buddy - his dog, Taylor, and his cat, Katie.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Jennevie Hines, and Patricia's daughter, KimberLee Mayne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Highway 80 in Somerset, KY.
A second Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:45am until 12:45pm at Rest Haven Memorial Park. His funeral service will follow on Thursday at 12:45pm. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Danny Hines.