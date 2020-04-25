Resources
Cincinnati - Danny J. Fiasco, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his White Oak home April 22,2020. Danny was the beloved husband of Shirlene (Shirl, nee Cline) for 58 years. Loving father of Tina Vanderloop, Anthony (Tony) Fiasco, Rose Fiasco, and Rochelle (Ed) Sanders. Cherished Nonno of eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Beloved brother of Rose Jean Carroll (Tom, deceased) (nee Fiasco). Visitation and cemetery services will be private at this time while a planned Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
