|
|
Dara Wilson
Independence - Wilson, Dara Ann, 68, of Independence, Ky passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9,2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. She was a beloved Mother, Sister, grandmother. She worked at the IRS as a Tax examiner in Covington for 35 years. She preceded by her late parents; Clifford E. Wilson and Norma C. Wilson, Son Christopher L. Wilson, and a grandson; Nicholas Wilson. Dara survivors include her siblings; Karen Long, Connie Wallace, Sherry Holtkamp, Ralph Wright, and sons; Robert Wilson, Varian Wilson, grandson; Andrew Wilson. Celebration of her Life will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 - 4:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, Ky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019