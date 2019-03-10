|
Dr. Darl Hamilton McDaniel
Cincinnati - Darl Hamilton McDaniel, 90, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on March 4, 2019.
Born Dec. 11, 1928 in Tempe, Arizona, Darl was the youngest child of Leon Sayre McDaniel and Edna Hardin McDaniel. He is survived by his wife, Martha, sons Andrew and Paul, and his sister Lorene. His brothers Everts and Ernest predeceased him.
Darl found his fascination with science early in life; his grade school friends called him "the professor." He met and married Martha Lyons in college at Antioch. Darl received a PhD in Chemistry from Purdue in 1954 studying under Nobel laureate Herbert C. Brown. He taught first in Pittsburgh and came to Cincinnati in 1960, teaching and conducting research. He retired in 1994. Twenty-five graduate students earned their PhDs under his direction. Asked which were his favorites, he replied that all were special and to choose among them would be like choosing among one's children.
Darl authored, with Bodie Douglas, the graduate text "Concepts and Models of Inorganic Chemistry." The highly successful book was translated into several languages. Two revised editions followed with a third coauthor, John Alexander. Darl's wife Martha typed and edited many of Darl's contributions to "the book."
Darl's research interests were wide ranging. He started out studying the liquid phase, in particular hydrogen bonds (once dramatically misprinted in a newspaper as "hydrogen bombs"). He moved on to gas phase chemical reactions and ion-cyclotron resonance spectroscopy. The final stage of his research was in the solid state as part of a large group at UC seeking a room-temperature superconductor. In retirement he took pleasure serving on the committees of PhD students of his friend Punit Boolchand in Engineering, the leader of the superconductor group. He also enjoyed weekly lunch gatherings with a group of scientist friends. He retired in 1994, as professor emeritus.
Darl's name lives on through the Darl McDaniel Scholarship in Chemistry at UC, endowed some years ago by Sam Harrell, who took his PhD under Darl, to express gratitude for being taught "how to assess a problem and find a solution."
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019