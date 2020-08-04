1/1
Darla Lee Smith Potter
Erlanger - Darla Lee Smith Potter, 72, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was a retired secretary with Family Service of Cincinnati. Darla loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking and antiquing. She was preceded in death by her son: Robert S. Potter. Darla is survived by her son: James M. Potter; daughter-in-law: Tammi Potter Riddell; brother: Albert (the late: Sherry) Smith; grandchildren: Samantha Potter and Emma Potter and several nieces and nephews. A graveside prayer service will take place at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Burlington Cemetery, 4715 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Rob's Kids, PO Box 723, Hebron, KY 41048. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
