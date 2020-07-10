Darlene Ann "Dolly" Thompson
Cincinnati - Darlene Ann "Dolly" Thompson of Cincinnati, OH passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 60. Dolly was born on October 10, 1959, to the late John B. and Rosa Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosie Nicholas; brother-in-law Ron Nicholas. Dolly is survived by her siblings, Bernice L. Thompson, John O. (Kathy) Thompson, Thomas (Diane) Thompson, Mary (Daniel) Woodall; Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also cherish her memory. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Boniface Church from 11am until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 12pm. Masks are required per the family. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in Dolly's name may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services.
