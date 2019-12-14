|
Darlene Biedenbach
Cincinnati - Darlene Mae Biedenbach. Beloved wife of Homer Michael Biedenbach for 46 years. Devoted mother of Eric (Erin) Biedenbach and Mark Biedenbach. Adored grandmother of E.J., Kieren, Sophie, Ephriam, Gabriel and Sydney. Loving daughter of Lorraine (Lou) Paulson and the late William Smart. Cherished sister of William (Ann) Smart and David Smart. Passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clare Parish, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. Inurnment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019