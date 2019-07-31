Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Darlene Erskine


1953 - 2019
Darlene Erskine Obituary
Darlene Erskine

Highland Heights - Darlene Erskine (nee Hisle), 66, of Highland Heights, Kentucky, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born in Newport, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Mary Ann Hisle. On November 27, 1971 she married E. Wayne Erskine, and he survives. Darlene enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the Casino. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her brother Ernie Hisle.

Darlene is survived by her husband E. Wayne Erskine; children Wayne Erskine, Patrick (Tonya) Erskine and Michelle (Bryeon) Burnam; grandchildren Jordan, Jaiden and Justice Burnam, Myleah and Nevaeh Erskine and Wayne and Journey Erskine; 8 siblings as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to help with funeral expenses.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
