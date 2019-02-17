Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lifespring Community Christian Church
803 East Broadway Street
Harrison, OH
Burial
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Cincinnati, OH
Darlene Kirchheiner Obituary
Harrison - Darlene G. Kirchheiner, 65, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Darlene was first and foremost a Jesus-lover and prayer warrior, passionately petitioning the Lord on behalf of countless individuals. She was also a faithful volunteer at Love, Inc. and Lifespring Community Christian Church and food pantry, where she often extended herself as an advocate for the marginalized. She earned an education degree from the College of Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati, worked as a special education teacher at Cookson Hills Christian Ministries in Kansas, Oklahoma, a teacher at Morongo School District in Yucca Valley, California and special education teacher at Cincinnati Public Schools in Cincinnati. She was a member of Lifespring Community Christian Church in Harrison, Ohio. Darlene is preceded in death by her fiancé William Hill. Though Bill died before they could be married in the late 1980's, Darlene was faithful to him for a lifetime, and will be buried in a wedding gown in celebration of their reunion in heaven. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Charlotte Kirchheiner; brother, Tim Kirchheiner; and her faithful four-legged friends, Butterscotch and Carmel. She is survived by her son, John Hess; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Charlie Ehlers; her nephews Chuck and Mark Ehlers, and their respective wives, Bobbie Jo and Greta Ehlers; ten great nephews and nieces: Mesfin, Bahiru, Anya, Yabi, Hasi, Hayden, Rebekah, Max, Vedika and Yihun; and her best friend, Karen Peszlen. Visitation will be held Monday, February 18 from 5-8 PM at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio 45030 with funeral services on Tuesday, February 19 at 10 AM at Lifespring Community Christian Church, 803 East Broadway Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, immediately following funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Darlene's name to Lifespring Community Christian Church food pantry or building fund. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
