Darlene McIntosh
Ludlow - Darlene McIntosh, 72, of Ludlow, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Ft. Thomas. Darlene was a member of Immanuel Church of Christ in Bromley. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey (Beverly) McIntosh of Latonia, Robert (Edna) Hill of Dry Ridge; daughter, Emily (LeRoy) Juilfs of Ludlow; brothers, Gary C. McIntosh of Alexandria, James Elmo McIntosh of Falmouth; sisters, Jerri "Baby" Mae McIntosh of Cordova, KY, Martha Sue Rice of Sherman, KY; long time caregiver, Mandy Savage of Ludlow; 6 grandchildren, Brittany and Dustin Juilfs, Chastity Gilbert, Ashley and Angela Hill, Mary Whitson; 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by her sister, Della Joyce McIntosh. Visitation is on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Center for Autism, 305 Cameron Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 7 to June 8, 2019