Darlene Ruth Blenke
Villa Hills - Darlene Ruth Blenke, 77, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church, a sales representative with Avon, had her own pet sitting business and was a former volunteer with the Crescent Springs / Villa Hills Fire Department for over 25 years. Darlene is survived by her husband of 56 years: Gerald Blenke; son: Jared C. (Jen) Blenke; brother: Alan Myers and grandchildren: Jimmy Fuller, Jenessa Fuller, Jade Blenke, Jeb Blenke and Josie Blenke. Visitation will be at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy., Erlanger, KY 41018 on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM (noon). Interment: Mother of God Cemetery, Fort Wright, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
c/o alz.org
. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
.