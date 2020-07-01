Darlene Yates
Melbourne - Darlene Vera Yates (nee Bezold), age 79, of Melbourne, KY passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. Darlene was born on November 27, 1940 to parents, Ralph and Vera (nee Reis) Bezold. She was a member of St. Philip Church, Melbourne, KY. Darlene is survived by her husband, Raymond Yates; daughter, Brenda (Andy) Pieper; son, Brian (Molly) Yates; brothers: Kenny Bezold, Allan Bezold, Doug Bezold, Roger Bezold and Jimmy Bezold; sister, Gloria Taylor; grandchildren, Sam Pieper and Nick Pieper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Donna Bezold and Ralph Bezold. Visitation will be Monday, July 6th from 10am to 12pm. Funeral Service will be private. Interment will be in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com
.