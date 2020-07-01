1/1
Darlene Yates
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Yates

Melbourne - Darlene Vera Yates (nee Bezold), age 79, of Melbourne, KY passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. Darlene was born on November 27, 1940 to parents, Ralph and Vera (nee Reis) Bezold. She was a member of St. Philip Church, Melbourne, KY. Darlene is survived by her husband, Raymond Yates; daughter, Brenda (Andy) Pieper; son, Brian (Molly) Yates; brothers: Kenny Bezold, Allan Bezold, Doug Bezold, Roger Bezold and Jimmy Bezold; sister, Gloria Taylor; grandchildren, Sam Pieper and Nick Pieper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Donna Bezold and Ralph Bezold. Visitation will be Monday, July 6th from 10am to 12pm. Funeral Service will be private. Interment will be in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved