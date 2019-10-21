|
Darrel Lee Green, 81, of Crittenden, KY, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on September 10, 1938 in Custard, KY, Darrel was the son of the late Bennie and Mary Green. He loved to work on cars, going to the casino, tinkering around the house and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by his daughter: Rita Green and sister: Faye Engles. Darrel is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years: Lillian Green; son: Bennie (Joyce) Green; daughter: Penny (Herb) Beach; brother: Cecil (Teresa) Balance; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Lloyd Welfare House, 144 South Maine Street, Crittenden, KY 41030. Memorials are suggested in Darrel's name to at StJude.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019