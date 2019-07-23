|
Darrell F. Rich
Florence - Darrell F. Rich, longtime resident of Florence, KY and native of Verona, KY, was born July 28, 1953 in Covington, KY and departed this life suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY following complications from surgery at the age of 65.
He had served as a dedicated and faithful paramedic for the past 29 years and was currently employed by American Medical Response Corp. and assigned to its Williamstown location. He was a 1971 graduate of Walton - Verona High School and an active member of the New Bethel Baptist Church, Verona, KY since childhood. Darrell was united in marriage with Karen S. Cordes on Jan. 13, 1990 after having met her while receiving paramedic education under her instruction some time earlier.
In addition to his devoted wife of 29 years, Karen, he is also survived by his stepson, Mike (Tami) Miller of Erlanger, KY, one brother, Dennis W. (Lois) Rich, Walton, KY, a sister, Diana (Tom) Sewak, Beverly Hills, FL, two granddaughters, Larkin and Lynlee Miller, both of Erlanger, four nephews and nieces as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 20, at the Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, 14635 Walton-Verona Rd., Verona, KY 41092 with funeral services at the funeral home at 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Burial followed in the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona.
Memorials are suggested to the New Bethel Baptist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 100, Verona, KY 41092. Online condolences to www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019